× Mollie and Pete Save Everything: “Good morning, Football!”

From the people who brought you Mollie and Pete Save Christmas, this is the Mollie and Pete Save Everything podcast. Instead of breaking down a Hallmark Christmas movie, Mollie and Pete discuss what they have been up to this week. This episode includes a break down of the Chicago Marathon and the Lake Bluff Pumpkin Chase 5K, an introduction to “Good Morning Football,” Texas Tech being Patrick Mahomes-crazy, a sad childhood memory, a furnace and foster cat update and a Halloween costume reveal.

You can buy Mollie’s cards here and you can listen to Extension 720 with Justin Kaufmann here.