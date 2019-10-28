Mollie and Pete Save Everything: “Good morning, Football!”

Posted 3:56 PM, October 28, 2019, by , Updated at 03:52PM, October 28, 2019

Mollie and Pete as Glenn and Woody, Halloween 2019

From the people who brought you Mollie and Pete Save Christmas, this is the Mollie and Pete Save Everything podcast. Instead of breaking down a Hallmark Christmas movie, Mollie and Pete discuss what they have been up to this week. This episode includes a break down of the Chicago Marathon and the Lake Bluff Pumpkin Chase 5K, an introduction to “Good Morning Football,” Texas Tech being Patrick Mahomes-crazy, a sad childhood memory, a furnace and foster cat update and a Halloween costume reveal.

You can buy Mollie’s cards here and you can listen to Extension 720 with Justin Kaufmann here.

