× Mark McKinnon on DOJ inquiry into 2016 election now becoming a criminal investigation: “It’s 4 years later, we’re worried about the future, let’s move on.”

Executive producer/co-host of Showtime’s The Circus: Inside The Wildest Political Show On Earth Mark McKinnon joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to analyze the latest news on Capitol Hill, and what’s next in the Trump impeachment inquiry.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3691999/3691999_2019-10-28-130539.64kmono.mp3

