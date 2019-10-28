Mark McKinnon on DOJ inquiry into 2016 election now becoming a criminal investigation: “It’s 4 years later, we’re worried about the future, let’s move on.”

Posted 8:58 AM, October 28, 2019, by , Updated at 08:56AM, October 28, 2019

Attorney General nominee William Barr testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019. As he did almost 30 years ago, Barr is appearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee to make the case he's qualified to serve as attorney general. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Executive producer/co-host of Showtime’s The Circus: Inside The Wildest Political Show On Earth Mark McKinnon joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to analyze the latest news on Capitol Hill, and what’s next in the Trump impeachment inquiry.

