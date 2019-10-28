× Listen: Superintendent Eddie Johnson responds to comments by President Trump

Listen on-demand: Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson speaks to the media at Chicago Police Public Safety Headquarters in response to comments earlier in the day by President Donald Trump at the International Association of Chiefs of Police Annual Conference and Exposition.

