Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson responds to remarks made by President Donald Trump at the International Association of Chiefs of Police Convention Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, in Chicago. Johnson said that the same police officers that the president criticized spent the whole day protecting him. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Listen: Superintendent Eddie Johnson responds to comments by President Trump
Listen on-demand: Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson speaks to the media at Chicago Police Public Safety Headquarters in response to comments earlier in the day by President Donald Trump at the International Association of Chiefs of Police Annual Conference and Exposition.