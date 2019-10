× John Leguizamo: Latin History for Morons

John Leguizamo was shocked at the near total absence of Latinos from his son’s American history books. “Latin History for Morons” is a one man show where Leguizamo gets to teach people what the history books left out. He stopped by the WGN Radio Studio to give a sneak peak. The show is in town this week at the Cadillac Palace Theatre, and limited tickets still remain.