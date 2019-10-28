× Jon Seidel looks back at Chicago’s most notorious crime stories with his new book “Second City Sinners”

Jon Seidel, Federal Courts Reporter for the Chicago Sun-Times, joins the Bill and Wendy show to discuss his new book, Second City Sinners: True Crime from Historic Chicago’s Deadly Streets. This book takes readers back in time to the days when H. H. Holmes lurked in his “Murder Castle” and guys named Al Capone and John Dillinger ruled the underworld. Drawing upon years of reporting, and with special access to the Chicago Daily News and Chicago Sun-Times archives, Jon Seidel explains how men like Nathan Leopold, Richard Loeb, and Richard Speck tried to get away with history’s most disturbing crimes. Second City Sinners is published by Lyons Press and is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and IndieBound.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.