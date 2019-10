× Foxconn Falling Short on Wisconsin Promises

It wasn’t too long ago that Wisconsin gained the opportunity to move up in the technology and business world as Foxconn agreed to build a manufacturing plant and multiple innovation centers. The agreement would bring hundreds of high skill jobs to the Wisconsin area, but Dale Buss (Contributor at The New York Times, Wall Street Journal and Chief Executive Magazine) explained to Steve Grzanich that Foxconn isn’t living up to a number of their promises.