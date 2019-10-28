× “Elton Jim” updates recent predictions, and remains baffled by SNL’s Pete Davidson’s dating appeal

In this 179th episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano takes a bow for his recent Chicago sports predictions five weeks ago — the Cubs releasing manager, Joe Maddon, and the Bears having a 7-9 season and missing the playoffs. To recap: Maddon was let go as predicted, and the Bears are in disarray with the season looking like a flop. Hmm..who could’ve predicted these?? And in the “Pop Culture Club” segment, Jim and regular contributor, Emily Armanetti, discuss SNL’s Pete Davidson continued impressive dating prowess.