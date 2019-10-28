Eddie Olczyk: We’re Gonna Fight Cancer Until We Beat Cancer

Posted 11:37 AM, October 28, 2019, by

15 Feb 1999: Ed Olczyk #16 of the Chicago Blackhawks skates behind the goal box during the game against the Ottawa Senators at the Corel Centre in Ottawa, Canada. The Senators defeated the Blackhawks 6-2. Mandatory Credit: Robert Laberge /Allsport

Eddie Olczyk was diagnosed with cancer in August of 2017. The next March, he announced that he was cancer free, and soon thereafter rejoined his broadcast partner in the Blackhawks TV booth. Eddie wrote a book about his bout with cancer, and was honored by the ‘Hawks during their “Hockey Fights Cancer” night. He joined the Steve Cochran Show to recap the night, talk about his book and takes time chat with a listener who was inspired by by his mother. Towards the end of the interview, he talks about how the team has been playing lately, and how Ryan Carpenter has impressed so far this season.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.