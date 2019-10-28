× Eddie Olczyk: We’re Gonna Fight Cancer Until We Beat Cancer

Eddie Olczyk was diagnosed with cancer in August of 2017. The next March, he announced that he was cancer free, and soon thereafter rejoined his broadcast partner in the Blackhawks TV booth. Eddie wrote a book about his bout with cancer, and was honored by the ‘Hawks during their “Hockey Fights Cancer” night. He joined the Steve Cochran Show to recap the night, talk about his book and takes time chat with a listener who was inspired by by his mother. Towards the end of the interview, he talks about how the team has been playing lately, and how Ryan Carpenter has impressed so far this season.