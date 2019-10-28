Ed O’Bradovich on Bears 17-16 loss to the Chargers: “Matt Nagy does not trust the quarterback.”

Posted 8:01 PM, October 28, 2019, by , Updated at 07:59PM, October 28, 2019

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is sacked by Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa, right, during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

Ed O’Bradovich joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to break down the Chicago Bears’ unbelievable 17-16 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, and whether or not this team will be in the playoffs.

