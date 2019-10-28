× Ed O’Bradovich on Bears 17-16 loss to the Chargers: “Matt Nagy does not trust the quarterback.”

Ed O’Bradovich joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to break down the Chicago Bears’ unbelievable 17-16 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, and whether or not this team will be in the playoffs.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3692213/3692213_2019-10-29-000413.64kmono.mp3

