Comedian Brad Tassell on his new album “Vampire’s Ball, Ultimate Halloween Party”

Posted 2:19 PM, October 28, 2019, by , Updated at 02:18PM, October 28, 2019

Vampire's Ball, Ultimate Halloween Part.

The greatest collection of Halloween Party songs ever recorded is here! Comedian, speaker, and author Brad Tassell speak to Bill and Wendy about his new album, “Vampire’s Ball, Ultimate Halloween Party”.  He also reflects on his book, “Don’t Feed the Bully” and the new age bullying in schools.

“Vampire’s Ball, Ultimate Halloween Party,” is available right now. To purchase the album, visit  www.ultimatehalloweenparty.com.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter,  Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.