Comedian Brad Tassell on his new album “Vampire’s Ball, Ultimate Halloween Party”

The greatest collection of Halloween Party songs ever recorded is here! Comedian, speaker, and author Brad Tassell speak to Bill and Wendy about his new album, “Vampire’s Ball, Ultimate Halloween Party”. He also reflects on his book, “Don’t Feed the Bully” and the new age bullying in schools.

“Vampire’s Ball, Ultimate Halloween Party,” is available right now. To purchase the album, visit www.ultimatehalloweenparty.com.

