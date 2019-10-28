Bob Baer on the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi: “We got him because of our alliances in the Middle East…especially with the Kurds.”

People look at a destroyed houses near the village of Barisha, in Idlib province, Syria, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, after an operation by the U.S. military which targeted Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the shadowy leader of the Islamic State group. President Donald Trump says Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is dead after a U.S. military operation in Syria targeted the Islamic State group leader. (AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed)

Bob Baer, one of the most accomplished agents in CIA history, now intelligence & security analyst for CNN joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to discuss what’s next for the Middle East after the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in a US raid in northwestern Syria.

