× Bob Baer on the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi: “We got him because of our alliances in the Middle East…especially with the Kurds.”

Bob Baer, one of the most accomplished agents in CIA history, now intelligence & security analyst for CNN joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to discuss what’s next for the Middle East after the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in a US raid in northwestern Syria.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3692221/3692221_2019-10-29-011921.64kmono.mp3

