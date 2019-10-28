Bill and Wendy Full Show 10.28.19: Traffic was terrible this morning!

October 28, 2019

Bill and Wendy

Jon Seidel, Federal Courts Reporter for the Chicago Sun-Times, joins the show to discuss his new book, “Second City Sinners: True Crime from Historic Chicago’s Deadly Streets”.  Comedian Brad Tassell chats with Bill and Wendy about his new album, “Vampire’s Ball, Ultimate Halloween Party”. Then, Eric Zorn from the Chicago Tribune checks in with the top 10 Halloween tweets of all time!

