Andrea and The Reporters Journalistic Panel: CBS 2 Chicago’s Brad Edwards and author Rick Kaempfer.

On this episode of Andrea Darlas and The Reporters, Andrea welcomes Brad Edwards, who anchors the CBS 2 Chicago weekday evening newscasts at 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m., and Rick Kaempfer who is the author of the book “Everycubever” details the storied history of the Chicago Cubs, going back all the way to 1871. Rick is also the co-founder and publisher of Eckhartz Press, a boutique Chicago publishing company dedicated to serving the brave new 21st century publishing world.