× After Hours W/ Rick Kogan | 10.27.19 | A night of sports and entertainment with “Missy” Isaacson and Tony Fitzpatrick

Tonight on After Hours:

Host Rick Kogan talks to pioneering sports writer and now author Melissa “Missy” Isaacson about her latest book, “State: A Team, a Triumph, a Transfromation.” State gives a first-person perspective of what it was like to live through both traditional gender discrimination in sports and the joy of the first days of equality— or at least the closest that one high school girls’ basketball team ever came to it.

“I never did think it was my story. I still don’t — It’s our story,” Missy said as she discussed her inspiration behind “State: A Team, a Triumph, a Transformation.”

For more information in Missy visit melissaisaacson.com. Get your copy of “State” on Amazon, Agate, or Barnes & Noble.

Plus, Tony Fitzpatrick joins the conversation over the phone as he talks Xander Berkely’s upcoming art show “X-Expressions by Xander” at Tony’s & Max’s Dime Gallery opening Wednesday, November 6 through the end of the month.

“X-Expressions by Xander” is free, pet-friendly and open to the public.

“As an actor I’ve had both the luxury and curse of time. And as a painter, time to experiment (and obsess), building up layers, creating characters in portraiture which would one day hopefully reflect the depth, dimension and the weight of time that exists in a human being,” Xander said in a description of the show.

For more information on the show visit thedimechicago.com.

