× WGN Radio Theatre #433: Strange Doctor Weird, The Molle Mystery Theatre & Lights Out

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf are bringing you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre for October 26, 2019. First, classic episode of the night will be: “Strange Doctor Weird: Beauty and the Beast” Starring: Maurice Tarplin; (01-16-45). Our second episode of the night will be: “The Molle’ Mystery Theatre: The Doctor, His Wife and The Clock” Starring: Jeffrey Barnes (Bernard Lenrow); 12-21-45. For our final episode of the night we have: “Lights Out!: Poltergeist” Starring: Arch Oboler; (10-20-42).

