× The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson Full Show 10/27/2019

On this edition of The Sunday Spin:

Rick Pearson is joined by Democratic State Rep. and Chairman of the House Executive Committee Emanuel “Chris” Welch, to discuss on the general assembly fall veto session and the NCAA legislation he hopes to get passed. Chris explains what the legislation entails; the importance of allowing student athletes to be able to generate profits for themselves using their own likeness, especially since colleges and universities have always profited off of the students; and how this bill will help IL stay competitive with California.

Next, Rick speaks with Gov. J.B. Pritzker ahead of the start of the fall veto session and various issues that he’ll have to look over throughout it. Gov Pritzker touches on Mayor Lightfoot’s Real Estate Transfer Tax; the issue of first responder pension funds; his thoughts and optimism pertaining to Chris Welch’s proposed NCAA legislation; actions we may see being taken to combat the issue of vaping; and much more.

Then, Rick welcomes Illinois House Republican leader Jim Durkin of Western Springs into the studio, to discuss a number of issues ahead of the fall veto session. Jim shares his thoughts on the consolidation of pension funds, vaping, and more. He also discusses where things stand with the proposed Insulin Rate Cap.