× The Show That You Have Never and Will Never See

Actress Bethany Arrington and director Corey Bradberry of the Theatre in the Dark’s “Three Stories Up” joins this week’s “This Week In Theater.” You’ve never seen a show quite like this before, because it’s performed completely in the dark. Arrington and Bradberry talked about the importance and power that the dark plays into the show. “I just get to use my talent,” said actress Arrington, “No makeup and I just get to do my craft.”

Show goers will be blindfolded until they are escorted to their seats to ensure a complete blackout. The show runs through November 11th at the Church at Thorndale, 1244 W Thorndale Ave. Purchase your tickets today at theatreinthedark.com.