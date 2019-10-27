Chicago Bears kicker Eddy Pineiro, left, attempts a field goal on the final play of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Chicago. Pineiro missed the field goal as the Chargers won 17-16. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
The Hamp & O’B Show with Koz (10/27/19): Quick Bears vs. Chargers Hit
Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich and Glen Kozlowski along with Mark Carman give you their quick reaction after Eddy Pineiro missed a 41-yard field goal as time expires. Bears lose a heartbreaker 17-16 to the Los Angeles Chargers at Soldier Field