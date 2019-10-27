× The Hamp & O’B Show with Koz (10/27/19): Bears vs Chargers Full Post Game Show

Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich, and Glen Kozlowski, along with Mark Carman, give you their full postgame reaction after Eddy Pineiro missed a 41-yard field goal as time expires. Bears lose a heartbreaker 17-16 to the Los Angeles Chargers at Soldier Field

Mitchell Trubisky went 23 of 35 for 253 yards with 0 touchdowns adding 1 interception and a fumble. David Montgomery had his 1st career 100-yard rushing performance running for 135 yards and a touchdown. But it was Philip Rivers 11 yard touchdown pass to Austin Ekeler that sealed the deal for the Chargers in the 4th quarter.

The guys also take your phone calls and listen to your reaction following the severe loss as the Bears fall to 3-4 on the season heading into next weeks matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles