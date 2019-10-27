× Steve Dale 10/27/2019 Full Show: The Purple Leash Project

Steve Dale speaks with Daniell Behan, Senior Brand Manager at Purina, about Domestic Violence Month and the Purple Leash Project. She touches on 2 major ways that pets are affected in domestic violence situations; how Purina is trying to help and the objective of the Purple Leash Project; and much more.

Steve also speaks with Congressman Dan Lipinski about the Paws (Pets and Women’s Safety) Act in efforts to provide people the chance to escape their domestic violence situation safely with their pet.

Learn more at www.stevedale.tv