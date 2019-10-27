× Pete McMurray Full Show 10/27/19: Eddie Olczyk, Halloween Costumes, and more…

It’s a fun filled afternoon on Sunday for Pete McMurray. Pete talks to Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich and Adam Hoge as the team went through a tough 17-16 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Do you dress up your dog for Halloween? Pete shares the top costumes for mans best friend. Later, former Blackhawk and Cancer survivor Eddie Olcyzk joins Pete McMurray to talk about his new book “Eddie Olczyk: Beating the Odds in Hockey and in Life.” Olczyk hosted a Purple Carpet event at the United Center atrium at 3:45 p.m. on Sunday for Hockey Fights Cancer Night before the Hawks take on the LA Kings.