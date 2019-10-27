× Film Critic Pamela Powell Breaks Down “The Irishman”

Pamela Powell, film critic and writer of Reel Honest Films, sits down with Dean to breakdown the new Martin Scorsese film, “The Irishman.” Plus, in his conversation with Dean, Al Pachino talks about his experiences and what it was like to work with Scorsese.

The three-and-a-half-hour movie tells the story of truck driver Frank Sheeran and how he gets involved with a Pennsylvania crime family. “The Irishman” hits the theaters on November 1st, and starts streaming November 27th. Hear the full conversation between Pam and Dean, below.