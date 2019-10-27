× Matt Bubala Full Show 10-26-19: Halloween Edition

On this Halloween weekend show, we discuss some potentially scary things within the school system: the Chicago teacher’s strike. At 1:30 a.m., the Matt Bubala Show chats with Troy LaRaviere, President of the Chicago Principals and Administrators Association. We talk about our Halloween costume ideas, winning the lottery, Cubs staffing changes and Roger’s house hunting strategies. Throughout the show, Matt comes to terms with being “old.” During the 3 a.m. hour, we chat with Tony Elion, a navy vet who made $250K in grad school. The full show podcast can be found below.