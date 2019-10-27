× Hoge and Jahns: Week 8 Postgame Show: Chargers 17, Bears 16

Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns are in familiar territory, dissecting another brutal Bears loss full of questionable coaching decisions. Why were the Bears so bad in the red zone? Why didn’t Nagy stay committed to the running game in the fourth quarter? And why did Nagy settle for a second down field goal at the end? The guys try to explain what happened and play Nagy’s answers to these very questions.

