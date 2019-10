× Gov J.B. Pritzker’s take on the Fall Veto Session

Rick Pearson speaks with Gov. J.B. Pritzker ahead of the start of the fall veto session and various issues that he’ll have to look over throughout it. Gov Pritzker touches on Mayor Lightfoot’s Real Estate Transfer Tax; the issue of first responder pension funds; his thoughts and optimism pertaining to Chris Welch’s proposed NCAA legislation; actions we may see being taken to combat the issue of vaping; and much more.