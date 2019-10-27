Get out of debt: Navy vet made $250K in 13 months, shares tips on how anyone can invest

Tony Elion Jr. went back to college after life in the Navy. An average college student worries about student loan debt….but Elion made $250K in an easy way. The Matt Bubala Show chats with Elion about his real life experience and friendly money hacks. In his new book, Sailor to Student: How I Made a Quarter of A Million Dollars in the Stock Market and You Can Too, Tony decodes the confusing lingo like brokerage accounts, exchange-traded funds and unrealized gains that makes us feel uncomfortable. For more information on the book, visit Amazon. Tune in to the full podcast here to learn how he believes that anyone can invest.