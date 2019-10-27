PHOTO: Former Chicago Blackhawks forward Eddie Olczyk skates on the United Center ice as he's honored with "One More Shift" prior to the Blackhawks' NHL hockey game against the Minnesota Wild on Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
Eddie Olcyzk discusses the emotional grind of battling Colon Cancer.
Former Blackhawk and Cancer survivor Eddie Olcyzk joins Pete McMurray to talk about his new book “Eddie Olczyk: Beating the Odds in Hockey and in Life.” Olczyk hosted a Purple Carpet event at the United Center atrium at 3:45 p.m. on Sunday for Hockey Fights Cancer Night before the Hawks take on the LA Kings.