Eddie Olcyzk discusses the emotional grind of battling Colon Cancer.

Former Blackhawk and Cancer survivor Eddie Olcyzk joins Pete McMurray to talk about his new book “Eddie Olczyk: Beating the Odds in Hockey and in Life.” Olczyk hosted a Purple Carpet event at the United Center atrium at 3:45 p.m. on Sunday for Hockey Fights Cancer Night before the Hawks take on the LA Kings.