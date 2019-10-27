× Democratic State Rep. Chris Welch on NCAA legislation: “Allow student athletes to profit off of their own name and their own image”

Rick Pearson is joined by Democratic State Rep. and Chairman of the House Executive Committee Emanuel “Chris” Welch, to discuss on the general assembly fall veto session and the NCAA legislation he hopes to get passed. Chris explains what the legislation entails; the importance of allowing student athletes to be able to generate profits for themselves using their own likeness, especially since colleges and universities have always profited off of the students; and how this bill will help IL stay competitive with California.