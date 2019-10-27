× Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning | October 27th, 2019 | Larry Potash, The Show You’ll Never See, Film Critic Pamela Powell, Author Jessica Mlinaric

Another Sunday means another Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning!

First up, Trump announced the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi Sunday morning. Tom Mockaitis, terrorism expert and professor at DePaul, joined Dean to talk about what the death of al-Baghdadi means to the world and if Democrats and Republicans can come together in the cause of making America safe. (12:19)

Then, Dean talks with WGN-TV’s very own, Larry Potash about what’s to come in the fourth season of his Backstory with Larry Potash. Join Potash every Saturday night in October as he dives into the stories behind some of the most intriguing tales in history, culture, religion and science. (23:05)

After that, Actress Bethany Arrington and director Corey Bradberry of the Theatre in the Dark’s “Three Stories Up” joins this week’s “This Week In Theater.” You’ve never seen a show quite like this before, because it’s performed completely in the dark. Arrington and Bradberry talked about the importance and power that the dark plays into the show. “I just get to use my talent,” said actress Arrington, “No makeup and I just get to do my craft.” (33:01)

Next, Pamela Powell, film critic and writer of Reel Honest Films, sits down with Dean to breakdown the new Martin Scorsese film, “The Irishman.” Plus, in his conversation with Dean, Al Pachino talks about his experiences and what it was like to work with Scorsese. The three-and-a-half-hour movie tells the story of truck driver Frank Sheeran and how he gets involved with a Pennsylvania crime family. “The Irishman” hits the theaters on November 1st, and starts streaming November 27th. Hear the full conversation between Pam and Dean, below. (55:33)

Last, Jessica Mlinaric, author of Secret Chicago Book, talks about her book and some of the spooky secret stories within. From the Oak Woods Cemetery to the Museum of Surgical Science, the Secret Chicago Book has plenty of interesting stories from the endlessly interesting city of Chicago. Listen to Mlinaric preview a few of the stories in her full conversation with Dean. (1:05:49)

