Blackhawks Crazy Podcast | Hawks snap the losing streak with their 5-1 win over the Kings
Blackhawks pre and postgame host Chris Boden and Blackhawks insider for WGN Radio and NHL.com Scott King break down the Hawks’ 5-1 victory on Sunday over the Kings that snapped Chicago’s 4-game losing streak. Chris and Scott also discuss Brent Seabrook being a healthy scratch and hear from Dylan Strome, Alex DeBrincat and head coach Jeremy Colliton. The guys close the show with a very special guest for Sunday’s Hockey Fights Cancer night at the United Center, Eddie Olczyk.