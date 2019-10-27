Blackhawks Crazy Podcast | Hawks snap the losing streak with their 5-1 win over the Kings

PHOTO: Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Slater Koekkoek (68) and center Dylan Strome (17) react after Strome scored a goal against the Los Angeles Kings during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)

Blackhawks pre and postgame host Chris Boden and Blackhawks insider for WGN Radio and NHL.com Scott King break down the Hawks’ 5-1 victory on Sunday over the Kings that snapped Chicago’s 4-game losing streak. Chris and Scott also discuss Brent Seabrook being a healthy scratch and hear from Dylan Strome, Alex DeBrincat and head coach Jeremy Colliton. The guys close the show with a very special guest for Sunday’s Hockey Fights Cancer night at the United Center, Eddie Olczyk.
