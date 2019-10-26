× White Sox Weekly 10/26/19: Mike Huff and Chris Getz

Andy Masur and Kevin Powell fill in for Mark Carman this week’s edition of White Sox Weekly. Andy and Kevin remember the 2005 World Series win as it marks almost 15 years since the White Sox beat the Astros. Mike Huff joins the guys to talk about the latest in the White Sox youth outreach program. Finally Chris Getz, the Director of Player Development for the Sox, joins Andy Masur to update the farm system and recap what was in many cases a successful year of development for players such as Luis Robert and Nick Madrigal.