× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 10.26.19: Teacher’s strike, the “Rocks Charge,” best scary movies, & the Mincing Rascals

John discusses the USS Indianapolis unveiling today, the ongoing teacher’s strike in Chicago, some of the best scary movies to watch this Halloween, and the extra charge that some places have for drinks on the rocks. Plus, the Mincing Rascals break down a possible ride share tax in Chicago, and other political news of the week.