The Beat 10/26/19: The Hawks struggles continue, David Ross is the Cubs new manager and more..

Andy Masur and Kevin Powell chat sports on ‘The Beat’ with a wide range of Chicago sports topics. To start off, Scott King from the Blackhawks Crazy Podcast breaks down the Blackhawks latest struggles and his recent interview with former Blackhawk, Eddie Olczyk.

Later Andy and Kevin talk to baseball reporter and Tribune writer Paul Sullivan about the latest baseball topics. Including the upcoming offseason for the White Sox, the Cubs hiring David Ross as their manager, and the World Series between the Nationals and the Astros.