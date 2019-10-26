Roe Conn Full Show (10/25/19): The ‘Boss’ makes it in the Top Five@5, Mark McKinnon reports from the Circus in D.C., and more…
The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Friday, October 25th, 2019:
WGN-TV’s Demetrius Ivory forecasts snow for Halloween; Lauren Lapka laysout things to Do, See, & Avoid in Chicagoland; Executive producer/co-host of Showtime’s The Circus: Inside The Wildest Political Show On Earth, Mark McKinnon looks at a wild week covering the parade of people testifying on Capitol Hill as part of the House’s ongoing impeachment inquiry; The Top Five@5 features Bruce Springsteen breaking bad on President Trump; Lake County Fair Association rolls out a Oktoberfest Canarble Wagon; Richard Roeper reviews “Black and Blue;” And “Black and Blue” performs from Studio G.
