× Quest For Gold – Episode 14: Figure Skater Adam Rippon Talks Olympics, Celebrity Life, His New Book, Athlete Abuse & John Coughlin

In the latest episode of Quest for Gold:

Carpentersville’s Bradie Tennell picked up some hardware in Las Vegas.

North Shore native, and two-time Olympic gold medal swimmer Conor Dwyer abruptly retires.

Simone Biles did something eye-popping again this week (see below).

How did Geneva native and triathlete Kevin McDowell fair in South Korea?

A World Cup champ has an announcement.

And we talk with recently retired U.S. figure skater Adam Rippon about winning bronze at the Olympics in South Korea, his retirement, and his new book “Beautiful on the Outside”. He also talks about the shock of learning not only that fellow figure skater John Coughlin died by suicide, but that he was accused of sexual misconduct.