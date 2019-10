× OTL #680: New life for closed schools, Community organizing in Chicago, The Secret History of Alvin Fielder

Mike Stephen learns about a project to give new life to shuttered Chicago schools called Creative Grounds, discusses the impact of local community organizing, and gets the Secret History of the late jazz drummer Alvin Fielder. This week’s local music is brought to you by The Artist Formerly Known as Vince.

To subscribe to the OTL podcast, please visit our iTunes page or RSS feed.