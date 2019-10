× Jordan Bernfield Full Show 10.25.19 | Musicians Dan Rodríguez and Robbie Gold, The Chicago Bears with WGN’s Adam Hoge

Jordan Bernfield is behind the mic for WGN’s Nightside! Tonight Jordan welcomes on Musicians Dan Rodríguez and Robbie Gold to chat about their musician journey and the stories behind their songs. Then, to take a look at what went right…and very wrong about this years Bears season we bring on WGN Sports analyst Adam Hoge to discuss what lies ahead.