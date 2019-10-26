× Extension 720 with Brian Noonan Full Show 10-25-19: Chicago teachers strike, flu shot myths and the best place in Chicago to celebrate Halloween

It’s a spooktacular episode of Extension 720 tonight as Brian Noonan fills in for Justin Kaufmann. Tonight’s show features an update on the Chicago teachers strike, a new study on how Chicagoans exposed to violence end up isolated, lonely and with chronic health problems, some common myths about getting the flu shot and the best place in Chicago to celebrate Halloween.

