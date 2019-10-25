× Wintrust Business Lunch 10/25/19: Burning Bush Brewery, Women’s Business Development Center & Trendy Hospitals

Jon Hansen, hosts the afternoon business program discussing a range of subjects from a new brewery that was inspired by religion, to the report showing what issues young Americans will be focusing on during next year’s election.

Segment 1: (At 00:00) Stephanie Lulay, Managing Editor and Co-founder at Block Club Chicago, shared the story of the city’s newest brewery that was inspired by religion, the new game room being built from the people who made Cards Against Humanity and more.

Segment 2: (At 8:29) Derrick Feldmann, Founder of Cause Social Influence Initiative, sorted through the details of the new report that broke down the most important issues to younger Americans, including Gen Z’s and Millennials.

Segment 3: (At 14:10) Georgia Marsh, Chief Development Officer at The Women’s Business Development Center, recapped the newest retail resource for small and diverse businesses alike to keep up with the evolving times in the industry.

Segment 4: (At 22:32) Stephanie Goldberg, Health Care Reporter at Crain’s, then tapped into the pace of the Illinois hospital scene where “value-based care” is the newest trend that is saving patients and hospitals money.