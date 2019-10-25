Video: Weekend Warning – Halloween Edition

There are many Halloween-related events on the calendar this weekend, but driving around town doesn’t also need to be scary. As Lauren Lapka reminds us, the Traffix Chicago app can help you avoid delays as you plan your trip.
ALL WEEKEND (10/25-10/27)
Night of 1,000 Jack-o’-Lanterns
- Chicago Botanic Garden in Glencoe
- 6:30-10:30
- Entertaining characters, live artists carving pumpkins, and ghostly trains.
- https://www.chicagobotanic.org/halloween
Beer Culture Summit
- Attend tastings, talks, meals, and parties in breweries and museums
· The first conference of its kind, the Beer Culture Summit brings an ever-growing community of researchers, professionals, and everyday enthusiasts to the table for a pint and a discussion. It is a new public and scholarly gathering dedicated to exploring the ways that global beer history can fire the imagination, advance our understanding of the past, and help us grow.
· This conference showcases cutting-edge research, beer-focused public projects, and industry wisdom in accessible spaces like museums, breweries, and taverns. Our audience is everyone—scholars, professionals, and the public—and our partners range from breweries to cultural organizations to local businesses. Our mission is simple: to enhance our cultural understanding of beer openly and candidly, in a friendly atmosphere fit for the world’s most important drink.
Play Life-sized Monopoly
- Free to play
- From October 19-28, the sidewalks of Chicago's West Loop will be transformed into a life-sized version of MONOPOLY with more than $1 million worth in prizes and up to a $50,000 donation to Chicago's local Junior Achievement chapter up for grabs. Ally + MONOPOLY, the augmented reality (AR) board game, is launching in six major U.S. cities, and nationally on PlayAlly.com.
- https://patch.com/illinois/chicago/calendar/event/20191020/675320/ally-monopoly-to-benefit-chicago-junior-achievement
FRIDAY
Halloween Boonanza
- 6-9pm
- Enjoy crafts, inflatables, trick or treating, a costume contest, a haunted train ride, carnival games, and entertainment
- Schaumburg
- https://www.facebook.com/events/2413224418958861/
Trunk or Treat
- 6:30-8:30
- Crystal :Lake
- Kids can get candy from decorated car trunks, with hayrides, face-painting, cookie decorating, an outdoor movie, and halloween games
- St. Paul’s United Church of Christ
- Donate three canned goods per family.
- https://www.facebook.com/events/514992515710591/
FRIDAY/SATURDAY
Chicago Halloween Bar Crawl
- A variety of bars participating in Wicker Park, River north, Lincoln Park
- Ticket prices vary based on day purchased
- https://www.eventbrite.com/e/almost-sold-out-2019-chicago-halloween-bar-crawl-tickets-59405722114
Giordano Dance Chicago
- Known for its exhilarating and emotional performances, the group will perform three works including world premiere at Harris Theater in Millennium Park
- 7:30pm
- Tickets $20-$90
- https://www.harristheaterchicago.org/tickets/2019-2020-season/giordano-fall-series/tab/artist-profile
Rock the Yacht Midnight Party
- Grab your costume (if you want) and meet us at Navy Pier. Step aboard The Odyssey Yacht, a beast of a boat that’s equal parts gorgeous, spacious, and comfy; perfect for a weekend ghouls night out! The Odyssey sports three climate-controlled interior decks, a sky deck, an impressive sound system, and three dance floors.
- Our live DJ will be serving up all the anthems and bangers as soon as you get on board. Each interior level has its own bar, with a bartender waiting to serve you up tasty refreshments. Take a moment to bask in the sights of ChiTown’s stunning skyline at midnight.
- 11:30pm-2:30am
- Tickets start at $40
- https://www.halloweencruises.com/cruises/rock-the-yacht-midnight-halloween-yacht-party-aboard-the-odyssey-yacht-2019/
SATURDAY
A Nightmare of Hubbard Street
- 10 bars, 10 DJs
- 12-8pm
- https://www.anightmareonhubbardstreet.com/
Crawl-O-Ween
- Rosemont
- $10-$15
- Adobe Gilas, Bub City, Five Roses, Hofbrauhaus Chicago, Kings Dining & Entertainment, Park Tavern,
- and Sugar Factory.
- https://www.rosemont.com/thepark/entertainment/crawl-o-ween-2019/
Halloween Day Crawl
- River North
- 11-6
- Costume contest
- Tickets
- https://halloweendaycrawl.weebly.com/
Wrigleyville Halloween Crawl
- 7pm-12am
- Wrigleyville's Best Bars Including John Barleycorn, Brickhouse Tavern, Casey Moran's, Country Club, Deuce's, Happy Camper, HVAC, Irish Oak, Merkle's, Moe's Cantina, Nola, Old Crow, Rizzo's, Sandlot, Stretch & More
- http://www.wrigleyvillehalloweencrawl.com/
Halloween Midnight Booze Cruise
- $50-$60
- 11:55pm-2am
- https://www.eventbrite.com/e/yacht-party-chicagos-halloween-midnight-booze-cruise-on-october-26th-tickets-53860243438
Haunted Halloween party Cruise
- 5:30pm-8pm
- Ticket prices vary based on package
- https://www.facebook.com/events/546493672500497/
Haunted Halloween Ball
- 9pm
- HauntedHalloweenBall.com, Surreal Nightlife are joining forces to bring you an epic event! Experience a night of thrills with party-goers at Chicago’s biggest Halloween costume party, Haunted Halloween Ball, on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at the Congress Plaza Hotel, classified as one of the most haunted hotels in the world by USA Today! Located on Michigan Avenue by Millennium and Grant Park, the Congress Plaza Hotel will be the backdrop for Chicago’s best Halloween party, the Haunted Halloween Ball.
- Exclusive Early Bird Special (very limited amount!):
- General Admission – $20/ticket
- https://hauntedhalloweenball.com/
The Nightmare at Navy Pier
- 8pm
- The Aon Grand Ballroom has once again become haunted, and the only way to get rid of these bad spirits is with a wild night of dancing, drinking, and other lively activity not associated with the undead.
- General Ticket – Enter the Haunted Aon Grand Ballroom for the absolute best Halloween party Chicago has to offer.
- Access to the Aon Grand Ballroom.
- Enjoy Cash bar.
- Dance the night away to the stylings our multiple live DJs.
- Couples Package – Bring your scare queen/king and have a haunted ball.
- Get everything included with the General Admission.
- Entourage of Four – You and three of your friends can make it a ghouls’ night out!
- Get everything included with General Admission.
- https://www.facebook.com/events/257681281806700/
Halloween Masquerade
- 8pm
- Civic Opera House
- Live music, dancing, open bar
- Ticket prices vary
- https://www.lyricopera.org/support/special-events/halloween
Spooky Zoo
- Lincoln Park Zoo
- 10-1
- a free and safe alternative to trick-or-treating in Chicago. This event attracts more than 25,000 children and families to the zoo each year—the majority of whom are from underserved communities—making it one of Chicago’s largest public-service initiatives.
- Spooky Zoo will be held in conjunction with the zoo’s five-weekend Fall Fest celebration. Fall Fest features Ferris wheel rides, animal enrichment activities, a corn maze, a pumpkin carver, and many more fun and engaging activities for children and families. As one of the zoo’s most visible community events each year, Spooky Zoo at Fall Fest is always well loved and well attended!
- https://www.lpzoo.org/spooky-zoo
Illumination
- 9:30pm
- A costume party that offers open bar and “immersive light art experiences, captivating live performances, and a late night dance party”
- At Fulton Market
- Fundraiser dinner at 7:30 is optional
- https://illuminatechicago.com/
Halloween Concert
- 7 and 9pm
- “a one-hour, family-friendly concert with costumes, storytelling, and special effects” performed by the University Symphony Orchestra and the Hyde Park School of Dance in Mandel Hall
- at the University of Chicago.
- Donation.
- https://events.uchicago.edu/cal/event/showEventMore.rdo;jsessionid=219F30D07C4B60069EDAB32112F5260F.bw06
BatFest
- Batavia
- 10-2
- trick-or-treating, a pumpkin roll, dance performances, games, an 11:50 a.m. parade, costume contests for people and pets, pumpkin carving competitions, and a farmers’ market in Batavia.
- Free.
- https://downtownbatavia.com/currentevents/bat-fest/
Bulls vs. Raptors
SATURDAY/SUNDAY
SUNDAY
Day of the Dead Xicago
- 3-8pm
- Remember the dearly departed with altars (ofrendas), live music, face painting, art activities
- Free
- Outside the National Museum of Mexican Art
- http://nationalmuseumofmexicanart.org/DayoftheDeadXicago
Halloween Happening
- 1-4
- Naperville Riverwalk’s Grand Pavilion
- Free
- Closes streets around Main and Jefferson.
- https://www.napervilleparks.org/halloweenhappening
Blackhawks vs. Kings
Bears vs. Chargers
HALLOWEEN
Pumpkin Patches
Corn Mazes
Basement of the Dead (aurora)
Statesville Haunted Prison & City of the Dead (Joliet)
Bengtson’s Pumpkin Fest (Homer Glen)
Free Horror movies outdoors (Campfire Horrors)
- https://www.chicagoparkdistrict.com/about-us/news/frightening-films-return-northerly-island-chicago-park-districts-horror-movie-series
The Attic Haunted House (Chase Park)
Halloween in the Parks
Realm of Terror Haunted House (Round Lake Beach)
Boo at the Zoo (Brookfield Zoo)
Spooky spots to grab drinks
https://blockclubchicago.org/2019/10/22/11-haunted-spots-in-chicago-and-where-to-eat-and-drink-after-visiting-them/