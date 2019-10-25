Video: Weekend Warning – Halloween Edition

There are many Halloween-related events on the calendar this weekend, but driving around town doesn’t also need to be scary. As Lauren Lapka reminds us, the Traffix Chicago app can help you avoid delays as you plan your trip.

ALL WEEKEND (10/25-10/27)

Night of 1,000 Jack-o’-Lanterns

Chicago Botanic Garden in Glencoe

6:30-10:30

Entertaining characters, live artists carving pumpkins, and ghostly trains.

https://www.chicagobotanic.org/halloween

Beer Culture Summit

Attend tastings, talks, meals, and parties in breweries and museums

· The first conference of its kind, the Beer Culture Summit brings an ever-growing community of researchers, professionals, and everyday enthusiasts to the table for a pint and a discussion. It is a new public and scholarly gathering dedicated to exploring the ways that global beer history can fire the imagination, advance our understanding of the past, and help us grow.

· This conference showcases cutting-edge research, beer-focused public projects, and industry wisdom in accessible spaces like museums, breweries, and taverns. Our audience is everyone—scholars, professionals, and the public—and our partners range from breweries to cultural organizations to local businesses. Our mission is simple: to enhance our cultural understanding of beer openly and candidly, in a friendly atmosphere fit for the world’s most important drink.

Play Life-sized Monopoly

Free to play

From October 19-28, the sidewalks of Chicago's West Loop will be transformed into a life-sized version of MONOPOLY with more than $1 million worth in prizes and up to a $50,000 donation to Chicago's local Junior Achievement chapter up for grabs. Ally + MONOPOLY, the augmented reality (AR) board game, is launching in six major U.S. cities, and nationally on PlayAlly.com.

https://patch.com/illinois/chicago/calendar/event/20191020/675320/ally-monopoly-to-benefit-chicago-junior-achievement

FRIDAY

Halloween Boonanza

6-9pm

Enjoy crafts, inflatables, trick or treating, a costume contest, a haunted train ride, carnival games, and entertainment

Schaumburg

https://www.facebook.com/events/2413224418958861/

Trunk or Treat

6:30-8:30

Crystal :Lake

Kids can get candy from decorated car trunks, with hayrides, face-painting, cookie decorating, an outdoor movie, and halloween games

St. Paul’s United Church of Christ

Donate three canned goods per family.

https://www.facebook.com/events/514992515710591/

FRIDAY/SATURDAY

Chicago Halloween Bar Crawl

A variety of bars participating in Wicker Park, River north, Lincoln Park

Ticket prices vary based on day purchased

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/almost-sold-out-2019-chicago-halloween-bar-crawl-tickets-59405722114

Giordano Dance Chicago

Known for its exhilarating and emotional performances, the group will perform three works including world premiere at Harris Theater in Millennium Park

7:30pm

Tickets $20-$90

https://www.harristheaterchicago.org/tickets/2019-2020-season/giordano-fall-series/tab/artist-profile

Rock the Yacht Midnight Party

Grab your costume (if you want) and meet us at Navy Pier. Step aboard The Odyssey Yacht, a beast of a boat that’s equal parts gorgeous, spacious, and comfy; perfect for a weekend ghouls night out! The Odyssey sports three climate-controlled interior decks, a sky deck, an impressive sound system, and three dance floors.

Our live DJ will be serving up all the anthems and bangers as soon as you get on board. Each interior level has its own bar, with a bartender waiting to serve you up tasty refreshments. Take a moment to bask in the sights of ChiTown’s stunning skyline at midnight.

11:30pm-2:30am

Tickets start at $40

https://www.halloweencruises.com/cruises/rock-the-yacht-midnight-halloween-yacht-party-aboard-the-odyssey-yacht-2019/

SATURDAY

A Nightmare of Hubbard Street

10 bars, 10 DJs

12-8pm

https://www.anightmareonhubbardstreet.com/

Crawl-O-Ween

Rosemont

$10-$15

Adobe Gilas, Bub City, Five Roses, Hofbrauhaus Chicago, Kings Dining & Entertainment, Park Tavern,

and Sugar Factory.

https://www.rosemont.com/thepark/entertainment/crawl-o-ween-2019/

Halloween Day Crawl

River North

11-6

Costume contest

Tickets

https://halloweendaycrawl.weebly.com/

Wrigleyville Halloween Crawl

7pm-12am

Wrigleyville's Best Bars Including John Barleycorn, Brickhouse Tavern, Casey Moran's, Country Club, Deuce's, Happy Camper, HVAC, Irish Oak, Merkle's, Moe's Cantina, Nola, Old Crow, Rizzo's, Sandlot, Stretch & More

http://www.wrigleyvillehalloweencrawl.com/

Halloween Midnight Booze Cruise

Haunted Halloween party Cruise

5:30pm-8pm

Ticket prices vary based on package

https://www.facebook.com/events/546493672500497/

Haunted Halloween Ball

9pm

HauntedHalloweenBall.com, Surreal Nightlife are joining forces to bring you an epic event! Experience a night of thrills with party-goers at Chicago’s biggest Halloween costume party, Haunted Halloween Ball, on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at the Congress Plaza Hotel , classified as one of the most haunted hotels in the world by USA Today ! Located on Michigan Avenue by Millennium and Grant Park, the Congress Plaza Hotel will be the backdrop for Chicago’s best Halloween party, the Haunted Halloween Ball.

Surreal Nightlife Experience a night of thrills with party-goers at Chicago’s biggest Halloween costume party, Haunted Halloween Ball, on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at the , classified as by ! Located on Michigan Avenue by Millennium and Grant Park, the Congress Plaza Hotel will be the backdrop for Chicago’s best Halloween party, the Haunted Halloween Ball. Exclusive Early Bird Special (very limited amount!):

General Admission – $20/ticket

https://hauntedhalloweenball.com/

The Nightmare at Navy Pier

8pm

The Aon Grand Ballroom has once again become haunted, and the only way to get rid of these bad spirits is with a wild night of dancing, drinking, and other lively activity not associated with the undead.

General Ticket – Enter the Haunted Aon Grand Ballroom for the absolute best Halloween party Chicago has to offer.

Access to the Aon Grand Ballroom.

Enjoy Cash bar.

Dance the night away to the stylings our multiple live DJs.

Couples Package – Bring your scare queen/king and have a haunted ball.

Get everything included with the General Admission.

Entourage of Four – You and three of your friends can make it a ghouls’ night out!

Get everything included with General Admission.

https://www.facebook.com/events/257681281806700/

Halloween Masquerade

8pm

Civic Opera House

Live music, dancing, open bar

Ticket prices vary

https://www.lyricopera.org/support/special-events/halloween

Spooky Zoo

Lincoln Park Zoo

10-1

a free and safe alternative to trick-or-treating in Chicago. This event attracts more than 25,000 children and families to the zoo each year—the majority of whom are from underserved communities—making it one of Chicago’s largest public-service initiatives.

Spooky Zoo will be held in conjunction with the zoo’s five-weekend Fall Fest celebration. Fall Fest features Ferris wheel rides, animal enrichment activities, a corn maze, a pumpkin carver, and many more fun and engaging activities for children and families. As one of the zoo’s most visible community events each year, Spooky Zoo at Fall Fest is always well loved and well attended!

https://www.lpzoo.org/spooky-zoo

Illumination

9:30pm

A costume party that offers open bar and “immersive light art experiences, captivating live performances, and a late night dance party”

At Fulton Market

Fundraiser dinner at 7:30 is optional

https://illuminatechicago.com/

Halloween Concert

7 and 9pm

“a one-hour, family-friendly concert with costumes, storytelling, and special effects” performed by the University Symphony Orchestra and the Hyde Park School of Dance in Mandel Hall

at the University of Chicago.

Donation.

https://events.uchicago.edu/cal/event/showEventMore.rdo;jsessionid=219F30D07C4B60069EDAB32112F5260F.bw06

BatFest

Batavia

10-2

trick-or-treating, a pumpkin roll, dance performances, games, an 11:50 a.m. parade, costume contests for people and pets, pumpkin carving competitions, and a farmers’ market in Batavia.

Free.

https://downtownbatavia.com/currentevents/bat-fest/

Bulls vs. Raptors

SATURDAY/SUNDAY

SUNDAY

Day of the Dead Xicago

3-8pm

Remember the dearly departed with altars (ofrendas), live music, face painting, art activities

Free

Outside the National Museum of Mexican Art

http://nationalmuseumofmexicanart.org/DayoftheDeadXicago

Halloween Happening

1-4

Naperville Riverwalk’s Grand Pavilion

Free

Closes streets around Main and Jefferson.

https://www.napervilleparks.org/halloweenhappening

Blackhawks vs. Kings

Bears vs. Chargers

HALLOWEEN

Pumpkin Patches

Corn Mazes

Basement of the Dead (aurora)

Statesville Haunted Prison & City of the Dead (Joliet)

Bengtson’s Pumpkin Fest (Homer Glen)

Free Horror movies outdoors (Campfire Horrors)

The Attic Haunted House (Chase Park)

Halloween in the Parks

Realm of Terror Haunted House (Round Lake Beach)

Boo at the Zoo (Brookfield Zoo)

