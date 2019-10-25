Ongoing coverage of the Chicago Teachers Strike

Video: Marlon Wayans in the PPG Paints Green Room

Posted 9:15 AM, October 25, 2019

Marlon Wayans is a stand-up comedian, a writer, an actor, a director, and producer. You might recognize him from the “Scary Movie” series of films, “Sextuplets,” “White Chicks,” or maybe from his TV series “Marlon.” After getting his start on the TV show “In Living Color” with his brothers, Marlon has continuously challenged himself by trying new things. Find out more about the multi-faceted star like which of his many professions he prefers or his shocking taste in movies.

