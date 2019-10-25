× Vic’s Picks 10.25.19 | The Beatles’ “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band”

WGN’s Vic Vaughn is tackling classic albums each week from Rolling Stone’s 100 Greatest Albums of All Time.

This week, Vic reaches the top of the list and completes the beginning of his musical journey with The Beatles’ psychedelic masterpiece, Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.

