The Opening Bell 10/25/19: Bright Spots & Red Flags This Week on Wall Street

Posted 6:25 AM, October 25, 2019, by , Updated at 06:24AM, October 25, 2019
There was plenty of news that seemed like it would have impacted performance on Wall Street, but Paul Nolte (SVP at Kingsview Wealth Management) wanted to remind listeners that political news and economic news have very different influences on portfolio performance. Steve Grzanich and Paul also touched on the importance of keeping personal finance tips in mind when assessing portfolio performance. (At 15:13) Brian Sumers (Sr. Aviation Business Editor at Skift.com) then wrapped up the week by checking in on the world of aviation and United Airline’s news to roll out fancier jets in smaller regions among other stories.

 

