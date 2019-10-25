× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 10.25.19: LIVE from Northwestern Memorial Hospital’s Feinberg Pavilion!

King John brings today’s broadcast LIVE from Northwestern Memorial Hospital’s Feinberg Pavilion! John is first joined with Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine, Dr. Howard Kim. Next on the show John is joined with Comedian Ryan Hamilton. On the latter half of the show Dr. Jonah Stulberg, a General Surgeon and Health Services Researcher at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in the Divisions of Gastrointestinal and Endocrine Surgery, hops on the show with us. Then to close out the show, John, Lauren, and Elif tell us what you can do this weekend and then you guys call in and tell us your bright side!

Dispose of your prescription and over-the-counter pills and patches tomorrow – Saturday, October 26th – on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Visit NM.org/opioidtakeback to find a collection site near you!