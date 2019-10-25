The John Williams NewsClick: Which driver is safer?
-
Lyft Spokesperson Campbell Matthews on Mayor’s proposal to increase ride share tax: “Chicago fees are highest in the nation”
-
The John Williams Show Full Podcast 10.18.19: Metropolitan Planning Council and Lyft on possible ride share tax hike, Northwestern Medicine on eye health, Bright Side of Life
-
The John Williams NewsClick: A grade schooler…alone?
-
“uh-PARENT-ly” Co-Host Tracy Weiner On Minors in Ubers
-
Pete McMurray lets his teenage son use ride share, but wouldn’t let his daughter
-
-
Sam Panayotovich: “The Bears are a three-point favorite”
-
The John Williams NewsClick: Should the strike also put extracurricular activities on hold?
-
The John Williams NewsClick: David Ross as the new Cubs manager?
-
The John Williams NewsClick: Will the Bears make it?
-
The John Williams NewsClick: The Chicago Teachers Strike begins
-
-
The John Williams NewsClick: Would you sacrifice a full night’s sleep for Madonna?
-
The John Williams NewsClick: Should school start after 8 a.m?
-
The John Williams NewsClick: What will you do when recreational marijuana is legal?