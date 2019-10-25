× The Chicago Way, John Kass (10/25/19): Advice from former CPS boss Paul Vallas on Lori Lightfoot’s budget and CTU problems, Ald. Waguespack on Supt. Johnson’s problems, and more…

The Chicago Way: Ep. 219 (10/25/19): John Kass and Jeff Carlin are joined by former mayoral candidate & former CEO of Chicago Public Schools, Paul Vallas with his thoughts on how to make tax dollars go further in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s budget and the negotiations between the Chicago Teachers Union & Chicago Public Schools. Then, Lightfoot ally and Chicago City Council Finance Committee Chairman Scott Waguespack(32nd) reacts to a city inspector general investigation into Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3691454/3691454_2019-10-25-163754.64kmono.mp3

Follow @John_Kass Follow @fitzhenry1105 Follow @jpcarlin

Download this episode here by using ‘Save As’here