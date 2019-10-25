Ongoing coverage of the Chicago Teachers Strike

Sunset Boulevard Wows them at Porchlight Music Theatre, and Meet a Recent Addition to the theater community: The Impostors Theatre of Wicker Park

Posted 1:51 AM, October 25, 2019, by
Paul Lisnek

This  week, Paul goes behind the curtain to chat with the cast of Porchlight Music Theater’s latest hit:  Sunset Boulevard. With music by Andrew Lloyd  Webber, this Tony Award-winning show stars Chicago legend Hollis Resnik (“Norma Desmond”) in the lead, and the very talented Billy Rude (“Joe Gillis”) her beacon of hope in many ways. Also  joining the conversation is musical director Aaron Benham (national tour of “Beautiful”). Based on the classic film noir of the same name starring Gloria Swanson, the show tells the struggle of a silent film mega-star struggling to  maintain relevance and love in a changing world. 4 stars from  me! Playing thru December 8th, tickets at www.porchlightmusictheatre.org.

Then, (beginning at 25:08 into the show), you will meet the force behind the relatively new and upcoming Impostors Theatre! Artistic Director Stefan Roseen and Executive Director Rachel  Borgo talk about  the mission of the theater, which is only in its second season. Bringing a unique theater experience to  the vibrant Wicker Park neighborhood, its current production is “Tippy: Stories From the River” playing  thru November 2nd with tickets at www.theimpostorstheatre.com.

A week in theater! Tune in…..

