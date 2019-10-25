× Steve Cochran Full Show 10.25.19 | As Teachers Strike Continues, CPS Parent and Teacher Join The Conversation

It’s another Chicago Teacher Union Strike day, and as it continues ACT college testing is canceled for hundreds of CPS students. The show starts off with the Top 6 at 6 followed by Lou’s First Call. Northwestern Football Coach Pat Fitzgerald joins the show to talk about tomorrow’s home game. Bears Hall of Famer Dan Hampton, gives his predictions for Sunday’s Bears game. Dean Richards calls in from Los Angeles, and author Melissa Isaacson talks about her new book “State.” Plus, we talk to parent & high school student about their interpretation of the CTU strike. They wrap the show with Billy Dec to talk about his new documentary, “Food. Roots.”

Listen to the podcast here: