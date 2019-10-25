Roe Conn Full Show (10/24/19): Ryan Dempster gets personal on David Ross, Roeper reviews “Jojo Rabbit,” and more…
The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Thursday, October 24th, 2019:
WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley looks at what the CTU is teaching during ‘Civil Disobedience Training;’ Supervisory Diversion Investigator and Public Information Officer for the DEA’s Chicago field division office Cori Rizman talks about the biannual ‘National Prescription Drug Take Back Day’ on Saturday, October 26th; Richard Roeper reviews JoJo Rabbit; The Top Five@5 features Rep. Meadows’ touching tribute to his friend, the late Rep. Elijah Cummings; Chicago native Haroula Rose talks about her locally filmed Once Upon a River; And Special Assistant to Theo Epstein- Ryan Dempster talks about David Ross’ future as the Cubs’ 55th Manager.
Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter
Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @LaurenLapka Follow @TheRoeConnShow
And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!