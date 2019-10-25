Larry Hankin arrives at the LA Premiere of "Pain and Gain" at the TCL Theatre on Monday, April 22, 2013 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
‘Old Joe’ Gives The Inside Story on ‘Breaking Bad’ and Netlix’s “El Camino”
Pete McMurray speaks to actor Larry Hankin from the hit Netflix move, El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie. You might know him as his character “Old Joe” from the hit show Breaking Bad – He joins Pete to chat about the hit series and how he got involved with director Vince Gilligan.