‘Old Joe’ Gives The Inside Story on ‘Breaking Bad’ and Netlix’s “El Camino”

Posted 1:47 AM, October 25, 2019, by , Updated at 01:44AM, October 25, 2019

Larry Hankin arrives at the LA Premiere of "Pain and Gain" at the TCL Theatre on Monday, April 22, 2013 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

Pete McMurray speaks to actor Larry Hankin from the hit Netflix move,  El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie.  You might know him as his character “Old Joe” from the hit show Breaking Bad – He joins Pete to chat about the hit series and how he got involved with director Vince Gilligan.

